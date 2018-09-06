DPM Teo Chee Hean in Kuching as part of working visit to Malaysia

KUCHING - Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean was in Kuching, Sarawak, on Thursday (Sept 6) as part of his ongoing working visit to Malaysia.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, was hosted to lunch by the Chief Minister of Sarawak, Datuk Patinggi Dr Abang Abdul Rahman Johari on Thursday.

DPM Teo and Mr Abang Johari reaffirmed the strong ties between Singapore and Sarawak, rooted in longstanding people-to-people ties and many common interests.

They agreed to continue expanding cooperation for mutual benefit in areas such as tourism, including cruise tourism, education, biodiversity research, and digital economy, among others.

While in Kuching, Mr Teo also called on the Sarawak Governor, Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and exchanged views on developments in Malaysia and the region. DPM Teo thanked Mr Taib for his continued support and efforts to strengthen Singapore-Sarawak relations.

DPM Teo will be hosted to dinner on Thursday evening by the Sarawak Minister for Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth, and Sports, Datuk Abdul Karim Hamzah.

On Friday, he will meet senior Sarawak business and media personalities, before flying to Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

His working visit to Malaysia began on Tuesday and will end on Sunday.