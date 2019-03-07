Court dissolves Thai Raksa Chart political party that nominated princess for prime minister

BANGKOK - Thailand's Constitutional Court on Thursday (March 7) dissolved a political party which tried to nominate the king's sister for the role of prime minister, ruling it out of the much-awaited March 24 general election.

The executives of Thai Raksa Chart Party have also been banned from politics for 10 years, the court announced on Thursday afternoon, as hundreds of policemen fanned out around the courthouse on the outskirts of Bangkok to prevent any unrest.

While sombre dark-suited party members filled the courtroom, few supporters were seen outside. The police had banned public gatherings within 50m of the court.

Thai Raksa Chart, a four-month-old party, stunned the kingdom on Feb 8 when it nominated Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya - the elder sister of King Maha Vajiralongkorn - for the post of prime minister.

Although the princess had relinquished her title in 1972, she is still treated as a royal. Given the Thai reverence for the monarchy, her nomination would have given a crucial edge to Thai Raksa Chart and its larger Pheu Thai party, which was ousted from government by a military coup in 2014.

But the king swiftly vetoed her nomination on the same day, stressing that she was still a royal and supposed to remain above politics.

The Election Commission, which later disqualified Thai Raksa Chart's nomination, proposed that the party be dissolved for being "hostile to the constitutional monarchy".

Thailand's new electoral system introduces a stronger element of proportional representation, making it difficult for big parties to dominate the 500-seat House of Representatives like before.

Thai Raksa Chart, founded by many former Pheu Thai members, was seen by analysts as Pheu Thai's bid to raise the number of seats it could win in the election.

Running in the same March 24 poll are several parties striving to get current prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha reinstated as premier after the election.

Palang Pracharath Party, led by four key former ministers of his Cabinet, have nominated the former army chief for the post of prime minister.

Princess Ubolratana, who keeps an Instagram account with some 10,000 followers, apologised on the platform after the uproar, saying that her "honest intention to work for the country and the Thai people have caused problems that shouldn't have occurred in this era".

In the run-up to the court decision, Thai Raksa Chart did not let up in its cross-country election campaign, arguing that the five-year-old military government had not done enough to help the average households bogged down by moribund incomes and stubborn debt.

Rangsit University political scientist Wanwichit Boonprong thinks that the party's dissolution - rather than tilting the balance towards the pro-Prayut camp - would simply make Thai Raksa Chart voters pick other parties which have similarly criticised junta rule and military dominance.

However, with the king's coronation scheduled from May 4 to 6, Dr Wanwichit did not expect to see street protests like those that roiled Thailand over the past decade of political turbulence.

"That's impossible," he told The Straits Times. "This year is an auspicious year for Thai people... No one will go on to the street."