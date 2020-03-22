Coronavirus: Malaysia's Mahathir tests negative, will continue with 14-day quarantine

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has tested negative for Covid-19, but assures Malaysians that he will still follow the protocol of observing a 14-day quarantine.

According to a close aide, the 94-year-old statesman's result has been cleared by health authorities after it tested negative.

"The test came out negative. He has been cleared, " said the aide when contacted on Sunday (March 22).

It was learnt that Tun Dr Mahathir had come into close contact with Bandar Kuching MP Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen, who is being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The aide said Dr Mahathir did the test last Tuesday.

"However, he will still follow the protocol of observing the 14-day quarantine," added the aide.

In a clip shared with TV3's Buletin Utama, a popular private news channel, last Thursday, the former prime minister spoke of his experience being self-quarantined.

"I adhere (to the need for self-quarantine), it is very important to overcome this matter.

"We must be disciplined and be willing to quarantined for 14 days, to minimise the risk of spreading the virus to others," he said.

"I cannot go out, meet with anyone or shake hands, but Alhamdulillah (God be praised), it's not so hard for me to do."

On his Instagram handle @chedetofficial on the same day, he posted a picture of himself with a quote reminding people to take precautionary measures and not to take the virus lightly.

"Stay safe everyone. We will get through this together. #DudukRumah (stay home)," he added.