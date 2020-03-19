Former Malaysian PM Mahathir under self-quarantine after coming into contact with Covid-19 positive MP

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is observing self-quarantine after coming into close contact with a Member of Parliament (MP) who tested positive for Covid-19.

"He is under self-quarantine," a spokesman for Tun Dr Mahathir briefly said on Thursday (March 19).

It is believed that the 95-year-old statesman had taken a picture with Bandar Kuching MP Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen, who is now under quarantine at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Dr Yii said he had tested positive for coronavirus in a Facebook post on Tuesday, after coming into close contact with Sarikei MP Andrew Wong Ling Biu, who tested positive for Covid-19 on March 2.

In an exclusive interview with TV3's Buletin Utama news, Dr Mahathir shared his experience under quarantine at home.

"I will follow (self-quarantine). It is important in addressing this problem, to be disciplined.

"We must self-quarantine at home for 14 days. If we do that, there will be less possibility of the virus spreading to other people," he said.

"So, now I am just at home. I cannot go out and I cannot meet people. I cannot shake hands, and others," he added. "However, Alhamdullilah, it is not so hard for me."

Malaysia reported 110 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with the total number of cases increasing to 900.

Most of the new cases were linked to a religious gathering at a mosque attended by 16,000 people, the health ministry said.