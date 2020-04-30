Coronavirus: Malaysia notches 16th consecutive day of only double-digit new cases

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEW NETWORK) - Malaysia reported 57 more Covid-19 cases on Thursday (April 30), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 6,002.

This was the 16th day in a row that Malaysia's new cases of the coronavirus has remained in double digits, a far cry from March when it daily reported triple-digit new cases.

There were also two more deaths to raise the total fatalities to 102, said Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, the Health Ministry's director-general.

Datuk Dr Noor Hisham said this week that the country is in the "recovery phase" of the disease.

Out of the 57 new cases, 25 are imported cases while 32 are local transmissions, he said at the ministry's daily Covid-19 media briefing.

Malaysia in the last 24 hours also discharged 84 more patients, which means 4,171 patients have recovered from Covid-19 since the outbreak began.

The recovery rate is 69.5 per cent out of the total number of positive cases.

There are 1,729 active cases being treated at the country's health facilities at present, including 36 patients being treated at intensive care units and with 14 of them on ventilator support.

On the new death cases, Dr Noor Hisham said the 101st fatality was a 64-year-old man with a history of leukaemia. The 102nd death case was a 72-year-old man with a history of hypertension.

Malaysia is on Thursday into the 44th day of the movement control order (MCO) that was first imposed on March 18. The current fourth phase of the MCO is set to end on May 12 unless it is extended again.

