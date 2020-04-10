Coronavirus: Malaysia extends movement curbs by another two weeks to April 28

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday (April 10) said he is extending the country's movement curbs by another two weeks, as the government continues its effort to reduce infections caused by the coronavirus.

In a speech telecast live on national television and on social media channels, Tan Sri Muhyiddin said the Movement Control Order (MCO) will be extended from April 15 to April 28.

“On the advice of the Health Ministry and health experts, the government has decided to extend the MCO for another two weeks... the extension of the MCO will enable healthcare workers to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak among the community," he said.

“The extension is also in accordance with the view of the World Health Organisation (WHO), which urges countries against lifting movement restrictions immediately."

The MCO is into its 24th day on Friday, with most Malaysians staying at home unless they need to buy groceries, medicine or food, or to conduct essential services.

The MCO started on March 18 and was initially for a period of two weeks to March 31, but was extended by two weeks to April 14.

Malaysia on Thursday reported 4,228 confirmed cases and 67 deaths from the coronavirus.

The Premier said several economic sectors will be reopened in stages, with the list of industries to be reopened to be announced in the near future.

"The MCO had helped healthcare workers contain the spread of the infection... But we need to be ready to face this situation for quite a while, it may go on for a few more months before we can really make sure that the spread has been 100 per cent curbed," he said.

The curbs from March 18 include the banning of mass gatherings such as religious, sporting, social and cultural events. Houses of worship and businesses are closed, but supermarkets, markets, mini-markets and convenience stores have remained opened.

Schools, universities and businesses have been shuttered but those providing essential services - including utilities, transport, banking, healthcare and security - have continued to operate.

On March 22, Malaysia deployed the army to help police enforce the MCO, which helped to improve the public's compliance rate to stay at home. As of Thursday (April 9), Malaysia recorded a 97 per cent compliance rate, with 95 summonses, called compound notices, of RM1,000 (S$328) issued to MCO violators.

PM Muhyiddin said: "Let me remind you that the war on Covid-19 is not yet over. The fight is still on. We are doing well so far, so just uplift your spirit and continue to fight. If we persevere, Insya Allah (God Willing) we will win."