Certain parties trying to break Umno apart, claims Annuar Musa

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Umno will remain solid, says Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

In a tweet on Wednesday (Feb 26), the party's secretary-general claimed that certain parties have "made efforts to break Umno apart".

"There are doubts about Hishammuddin Hussein, Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, Datuk Seri Najib Razak and some others. I dare say that all Umno MPs will remain solid together, and so will Umno and PAS," Annuar said.

He added that the party will continue to be the Opposition even if Pakatan Harapan has collapsed.

Rumours have emerged on social media that former Umno vice-president Hishammuddin was allegedly working with recently sacked PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to form a new coalition.

Hishammuddin had previously said that he was prepared to face the Umno disciplinary board over such accusations.

On Tuesday, Hishammuddin was among the 90 lawmakers who met the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah during a one-to-one interview session to ascertain who commands the majority support in Dewan Rakyat.