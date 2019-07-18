Malaysia's sex video: Azmin faction chastises Anwar for quit call

KUALA LUMPUR - Tensions surged overnight in Malaysia's largest ruling party after more than two dozen top leaders condemned Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday morning for not supporting his deputy Azmin Ali over allegations of gay sex.

The 27 who signed a joint statement include 23 out of the 64 members of the central leadership council, the party's highest decision-making body. The other four are MPs. Significantly, they also represent 20 of the 27 who won their places at last November's party polls, with the rest later appointed by the president.

They criticised the "inappropriate" and "speculative" comment by Datuk Seri Anwar on Wednesday that if the sexually explicit videos purportedly of former protege Mr Azmin were authentic, then the Economic Affairs Minister should resign.

"As YB Dato' Seri Azmin Ali has stated a categoric denial of the video, he should as the party president stand by his deputy in the interest of party unity - and not seek to undermine him using speculation," the group said in a statement.

They reminded Mr Anwar that "the party has defended him against identical tactics using sex videos and other means of gutter politics even when the police chief in 2011 declared a sex video implicating him as genuine".

"He should remember that YB Dato' Seri Azmin Ali has defended him and his family for more than 20 years against the same type of gutter politics," they said, referring to how Mr Anwar was ousted as deputy premier in 1998 amid sodomy allegations.

The two factions in PKR - which has 50 of the ruling Pakatan Harapan's 129 MPs - revived a war of words this week following the arrest of nine people suspected of spreading the videos, including Mr Anwar's political secretary Farhash Mubarak and several other party members.

Mr Anwar has denied involvement, saying insinuations about a higher-up being the mastermind behind the clips are "baseless".

Perak PKR chief Farhash has previously denied any involvement in the circulation of the clips and instead called on Mr Azmin, who is also Economic Affairs Minister, to resign "if the evidence is overwhelmingly against him".

Mr Azmin, who is seen as a threat to Mr Anwar's position as the ruling coalition's next prime minister, has denied being in the video and dismissed it as a plot from within the party to destroy his political career.

The clips sparked a furore among rival factions in PKR when they surfaced on June 11. After investigations, police on Sunday arrested six suspects, including former PKR youth leader Haziq Aziz, who had confessed to being one of the two men shown in the video engaging in sexual acts. Mr Haziq claims that the other man in the video with him is Mr Azmin.

On Monday, Mr Anwar insisted that the public needed to know if the video clips were genuine.

He added on Wednesday that he had heard rumours that the authenticity has been confirmed, and Mr Azmin must resign if this was true.

Mr Azmin on Wednesday told his former mentor to "look at the man in the mirror".