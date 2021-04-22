Asean should not underestimate resistance to Myanmar coup: Lawmaker

BANGKOK - A representative of the ousted lawmakers challenging Myanmar's junta on Thursday (April 22) told Asean leaders not to underestimate the resistance to the regime, and respect the will of Myanmar's people to forge their country's future.

Ms Naw Susanna Hla Hla Soe, Minister of Women, Youth and Children Affairs under the National Unity Government formed on April 16, alleged in an online press conference that Asean leaders mistakenly believe the uprising against Myanmar's military will "come and go" and that "stability will be restored sooner or later in the country".