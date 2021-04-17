Myanmar's junta leader 'confirmed' attending Asean meeting: Thai foreign minister

BANGKOK (AFP, REUTERS) - Myanmar's junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing will attend a special meeting of South-east Asian leaders next week, said a spokesman with Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saturday (April 17).

"Several leaders have confirmed their attendance, including Myanmar's MAH (Min Aung Hlaing)," said spokesman Tanee Sangrat in a message to reporters. The meeting of the 10-country Asean bloc is expected to address the ongoing crisis in post-coup Myanmar, and will be held on April 24 in Jakarta.

Myanmar has been in violent disarray since the junta overthrew the government led by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi.

People have been taking to the streets day after day to demand the restoration of democracy, defying crackdowns by the security forces in which more than 700 people have been killed, according to a monitoring group.

A national unity government in Myanmar, announced on Friday by members of the civilian administration ousted by the junta, said it should handle any aid from Asean and General Min Aung Hlaing should not be allowed to take part in the summit.

Some regional foreign ministers and officials have held talks with Myanmar's ousted lawmakers, who call themselves the Committee Representing the Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), but they have not been invited to the meeting.

Asean countries - worried by the bloodshed in a country that faces economic collapse, mass civil disobedience and the resurgence of conflict between the military and ethnic groups - have stepped up diplomatic efforts since the coup.

Myanmar is a member of Asean and the bloc's mediation could be key to resolving the crisis.

Proposals being considered for the summit included a humanitarian aid mission that could be a prelude to talks between the Myanmar military and the ousted civilian government, two regional diplomats and a source close to the Malaysian government said.