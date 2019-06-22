Asean needs to cooperate to solve marine debris, haze pollution and other transboundary environmental issues: PM Lee

BANGKOK - The transboundary nature of many environmental challenges, from marine debris to haze pollution, "makes it impossible for any single country to solve the issue alone," Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday (June 22).

This is why Singapore strongly supports Asean efforts to cooperate, he told his counterparts at the start of the 34th Asean Summit in Bangkok.

A meeting Singapore held among Asean ministers to discuss climate change issues last year, while it was Asean chair, prompted regional action on environmental issues, and PM Lee said he intends to keep the conversation going on this issue.

It will do so by hosting the second Asean Climate Change Partnership Conference, which is to be held in August tentatively, he announced.

Thailand, who is Asean chair this year, has chosen sustainability as its theme for the summit.

In his opening remarks, Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said he hoped the theme will help Asean "realise a people-centred community that leaves no one behind and looks to the future," as well as enhance the regional bloc's strategic value.

South-east Asia has, in recent years, been grappling with a surge of plastic and electronic waste imports, which has contributed to marine pollution and animals washing up dead on its shores, with plastic in their stomachs.

While noting that four of the world's top marine plastic polluters are in Southeast Asia, PM Lee on Saturday said Singapore welcomes the adoption of the Bangkok Declaration on Combating Marine Debris in the region.

"Marine pollution impacts not just public health and food supply, but industry and tourism," he said. "There are so many beautiful beaches in Southeast Asia and they are at risk of being polluted if we don't bring the problem under control."

He did not name the four nations but a 2017 Ocean Conservancy report found that five Asian countries - China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand - dump more than half of the 8 million tonnes of plastic waste that end up in oceans every year.

A first of its kind, the Bangkok declaration promises to "prevent and significantly reduce marine debris", according to a draft seen by AFP, though environmentalists say it is lacking as it neither bans the production of single-use plastic nor penalises offending companies or countries.

The Asean Summit was billed as an environmentally friendly event but the French news agency, AFP, noted that although delegates received recycled paper notebooks and tote bags, rows of plastic water bottles were also available.

In his speech, PM Lee stressed that the larger issue is waste management, which also means reducing the amount of waste produced. This not only includes plastic waste, but also untreated liquid and semi-solid waste.

"With technology breakthrough, we can even turn waste into resources," he said.

But he also noted the limits of current plans. In Singapore, almost all non-recyclable waste is incinerated, and the bit that cannot is shipped to the island landfill Pulau Semakau.

"But landfills take up a lot of space, and Singapore cannot afford to create more and more of them," he said.

Having designated 2019 as the Year Towards Zero Waste, Singapore is trying to reduce its consumption of materials, and reuse and recycle them to give them a second lease of life, he added.

Singapore will also support practical efforts to share information and build capability in addressing other transboundary issues.

For example, the Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre hosted in Singapore is working with the 10 member states to enhance their capabilities to detect forest fires quickly. This includes sharing information on weather patterns and forecasts, and how to mitigate associated risks.

But PM Lee also pointed out that sustainability goes beyond saving the environment.

He said: "It is also about economic development and giving people a better quality of life."

Some of the Republic's long-term plans include developing a 'car-lite' Singapore, building eco-towns and developing a green economy, he said.

Acknowledging that there are no easy solutions, PM Lee said: "Our approach needs to be holistic, and are often beyond the reach of any single country. We must work together to ensure that Southeast Asia will remain a liveable and vibrant place for many years to come."