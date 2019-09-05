PKR president Anwar Ibrahim advises his aide to turn himself in over brawl case

SUBANG JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has advised his political secretary Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak to turn himself in to the police to assist investigations.

Mr Farhash, who is still at large, is the main suspect in a police investigation into a brawl involving Farhash and three other men in Ampang on Merdeka night.

"He should, he should (turn himself in). Not withstanding the withdrawal of the police report, he should meet the police.

"He has been advised," said Mr Anwar when met at the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Forum at a hotel here on Thursday (Sept 5).

When quizzed by the media on yet another sex video implicating Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and former Santubong PKR youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz recently making its rounds, Mr Anwar said he was not involved.

"I'm not involved, I don't want to be involved," said Mr Anwar, who is also the Port Dickson MP.

In June, PKR was mired in controversy when a series of sex videos implicating the PKR deputy president and Mr Haziq started circulating online.

Mr Azmin has categorically denied any involvement in the sex video, dismissing the scandal as a "nefarious plot" to destroy his poliical career.

Meanwhile, 11 people were detained over the case including Mr Haziq and Mr Farhash, who is also Perak PKR chief.

All of them were subsequently released on police bail.

Mr Haziq has confessed publicly that he was one of the two men in the video and alleged that the other person was Mr Azmin.

The case was being investigated under Section 377B of the Penal Code for carnal intercourse against the order of nature, Section 292 for distributing obscene materials and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for distributing prohibited content.