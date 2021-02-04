Arrests made at Myanmar anti-coup protest on streets of Mandalay

MANDALAY (REUTERS) - At least three arrests were made in Myanmar after a protest on Thursday (Feb 4) in the second-biggest city Mandalay against this week’s coup, activist groups said.

The demonstration was the first such street protest against this week’s army takeover that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected administration.

The arrests were confirmed by student activists from three groups, based in Mandalay and Yangon.

Images on social media showed protesters waving banners and chanted anti-coup slogans in Mandalay.

A video on Facebook showed around 20 people outside Mandalay Medical University.

One banner read, "People protest against military coup".

"Our arrested leaders, release now, release now," the protesters chanted.

Myanmar's army seized power on Monday, overthrowing popular elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who is detained and now faces possible charges for import infringements over the alleged possession of six unauthorised walkie-talkies.

The junta has a history of bloody suppression of street protests in Myanmar.