6 opposition-held Malaysian states to sit out if polls held this year

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Six opposition-held states are not likely to go along and dissolve their assemblies if the 15th General Election were to be held this year.

The PAS-led states of Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah will not be dissolved before March 2023, the party's secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said.

Pakatan Harapan-held Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan are also set to sit out.

With Sabah, Sarawak, Melaka and Johor having held their elections within the past two years, a total of 10 states are not likely to feature in GE15.

Pakatan Harapan leaders in Selangor have unanimously agreed that the assembly would serve its full term until July next year while Negeri Sembilan also does not plan to dissolve the assembly early.

In Penang, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced that the state had decided not to hold concurrent elections.

If the states stick to their guns, only three states - Perlis, Perak and Pahang - will go to the polls along with the federal elections.

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said earlier this year that they wanted to go the full term.

He said the state government had to be in power until the end of its term to ensure all development projects in the pipeline were executed.

However, he added that the decision to dissolve the state assembly lay in the hands of state Ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

State Speaker Ng Suee Lim said he was not certain if Mr Amirudin's earlier statement still stood.

"We have not discussed it and I do not know if it is still the mentri besar's stand to not call for a state election and to serve the full term,'' he said.

However, he said things were very fluid currently and everything was changing very quickly.