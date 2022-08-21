Many factors to consider before calling elections, says Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - While the mandate should be returned to the people to choose their government, the challenge is to determine the right time for national elections, said Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Datuk Seri Ismail said many considerations needed to be looked into before making the call.

"With three changes in the government since 2018, it is better to give the people the opportunity to elect a new government. But there are matters that still need to be worked on and resolved, particularly the economy," he said in an interview with the media to mark his first year in office.

Mr Ismail, 62, was sworn in as Malaysia's ninth prime minister on Aug 21 last year.

During the interview, Mr Ismail said the global economic forecast for next year is not encouraging and the government must look for measures to cushion its impact on the country and the economy.

He added that from a political standpoint, Parliament would be dissolved when his party is confident of its chances at the polls.

"We need to find the right time to go to the polls. We must gauge what our chances are if we do it now or next year," he said.

"Finding the right balance is hard, given the current situation."

Although the current Parliament term ends in July next year, Umno, the party that has governed for most of Malaysia's history, has been pushing for early polls.

During the media interview, Mr Ismail was asked about views that the polls should take place next year to avoid him serving as prime minister for only a short period.

Mr Ismail said how long he serves as prime minister did not matter.

"There is no point in serving for 20 years but bringing no benefits to the people. A short stint but it is filled with successes is more meaningful," he said.

On his relationship with Umno president Zahid Hamidi, Mr Ismail, a party vice-president, described it as close.

"The president and I are like this," he said as he locked his fingers to indicate their closeness.

The Premier said he has known Zahid since he was in school because his brother and Zahid are best friends and had even been roommates.