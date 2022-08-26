Malaysia's Budget 2023 to be tabled on Oct 7, paving way for polls: Report

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The tabling of Malaysia's Budget for 2023, initially scheduled on Oct 28, will now be held earlier, reported local media.

It is now expected to be presented in Parliament on Oct 7 - three weeks earlier than scheduled.

The Cabinet, which met on Friday (Aug 26), was informed of the decision by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The decision is regarded as an indication that the general election will be held soon.

Umno-led Barisan Nasional officials, in reacting to the news, said Parliament could be dissolved after the Budget is tabled.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz will present the Budget after the Dewan starts its next meeting on Oct 3.

Following the Cabinet directive, the next step is to inform Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun, who will need at least 28 days to inform the Members of Parliament of the new date for tabling the budget.