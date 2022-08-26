Malaysia's Budget 2023 to be tabled on Oct 7, paving way for polls: Report

The decision is regarded as an indication that the general election will be held soon. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
13 min ago

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The tabling of Malaysia's Budget for 2023, initially scheduled on Oct 28, will now be held earlier, reported local media.

It is now expected to be presented in Parliament on Oct 7 - three weeks earlier than scheduled.

The Cabinet, which met on Friday (Aug 26), was informed of the decision by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The decision is regarded as an indication that the general election will be held soon.

Umno-led Barisan Nasional officials, in reacting to the news, said Parliament could be dissolved after the Budget is tabled.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz will present the Budget after the Dewan starts its next meeting on Oct 3.

Following the Cabinet directive, the next step is to inform Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun, who will need at least 28 days to inform the Members of Parliament of the new date for tabling the budget.

More On This Topic
KL walks tightrope for election budget as deficit soars
Malaysia’s economy jumps 8.9% in Q2 but slower growth expected

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top