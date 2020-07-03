The battered bodies of more than 120 jade miners were pulled from a sea of mud after a landslide in northern Myanmar yesterday. This is one of the worst accidents to hit the treacherous industry. The disaster struck after heavy rainfall pounded the open-cast mines.

Leaders from the ruling People's Action Party yesterday debunked a claim made by Singapore Democratic Party chief Chee Soon Juan that the Government planned to increase Singapore's population to 10 million, calling it "a falsehood". The rebuttals were led by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

China warned Britain yesterday that it could retaliate with "corresponding measures" over London's decision to extend a broader path to citizenship for Hong Kong residents, after Beijing imposed a new security law in the former British colony this week.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin received a big boost yesterday when his allies Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia said they will name him the prime minister again should they win in the next general election.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a key project of Chinese President Xi Jinping's signature Belt and Road Initiative, has run into problems. How Beijing resolves it will be closely watched, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

As attractions reopen and tours gradually resume, tour operators plan to focus on domestic tourism and encourage Singaporeans to explore their own backyard. The Singapore Tourism Board announced on Sunday that tour operators could submit applications to resume tour activities, and may resume operations after receiving approval.

The number of reported rape cases in Singapore jumped 75 per cent in the past five years, an increase that observers attribute to greater awareness about sexual assault and willingness to report it. A total of 282 cases of rape were reported last year to the police, up from 162 in 2015.

Property investment sales in Singapore slumped in the first half of this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, although the market showed signs of stabilising in the second quarter. Investment sales for the six months to June 30 hit $6.13 billion, a fall of 45 per cent from $11.24 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Singaporean Imran Hamid Khwaja will be the interim chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) until the upcoming election for the post, with India's Shashank Manohar stepping down. The 64-year-old former Singapore Cricket Association president has been ICC deputy chairman since 2017.



The Asian Film Archive's online Rewired streaming plan kicks off with the programme Whose House Is This?: New Cinema Of Central Asia, featuring works from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, all places of growing prominence in world cinema. One of the highlights is Suleiman Mountain, a drama-comedy from Kyrgyzstan.

