S'pore's Imran is ICC's interim chairman

Singaporean Imran Hamid Khwaja has vowed to "serve selflessly" after he was named the International Cricket Council (ICC) interim chairman, but stopped short of confirming that he will run for one of world cricket's biggest jobs.

He assumed the position when India's Shashank Mahohar, 62, stepped down on Wednesday after two terms and four years in the role. Imran will helm the sport's world governing body until elections are held for the post.

The 64-year-old had been deputy chairman of the ICC since 2017.

"The position of office you hold is not really relevant - whether you are a chairman, deputy chairman, director or someone who has voluntarily chosen to be an office-bearer.

"You have an obligation to serve selflessly to improve the sport and take it to a higher level than when you came to it," the former Singapore Cricket Association (SCA) president told The Straits Times yesterday.

"Pending the elections, the objective will be to steer the organisation to ensure that all members remain financially viable and stable to ride out the ravages of the Covid-19 crisis.

"During this period, we will also have to continue with negotiations with our commercial partners to maximise and optimise our future financial returns."

The partner at law firm Tan Rajah & Cheah noted that the ICC has more than 100 members "at different stages of development and with variant needs".

He added: "The challenge is to serve the disparate needs of such a membership and at all times keep them united and working in harmony towards its strategic plans."

Imran has been an increasingly influential voice on the ICC board. He sits on a number of key committees, including those for finance & commercial affairs, nominations, development (chair) and membership.

He is the first Singaporean to head an international federation since Singapore Bowling Federation president Jessie Phua, who led the Federation Internationale des Quilleurs (FIQ), bowling's world controlling body, from 2007 to 2011.

Imran was SCA president from 2005 to 2015. In 2011, he was elected deputy chairman of the ICC's 95 associate members and, in 2015, the chairman - which gave him a place on the executive board.

On whether he would consider being ICC chairman on a permanent basis, he said: "It's something I haven't ruled out, but I haven't made a decision on it yet."

ESPNcricinfo reported that Imran is a "front runner" to replace Manohar, while England and Wales Cricket Board chairman and 72-year-old Englishman Colin Grave is another top contender.

Various media reports have also said that former India captain Sourav Ganguly, 47, who heads the Board of Control for Cricket in India, is considering the job.

The ICC board is expected to approve the process for the election of the chairman within the next week.

ICC chief executive officer Manu Sawhney noted that Imran "brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with him as he assumes the duties of interim chairman".

Sawhney, who is also Singaporean, added: "He has strong existing relationships with the whole board and a deep understanding of the challenges the sport is facing at present.

"He will provide the ICC with stability and leadership through to the election of a new chairperson and I'm looking forward to working with him over the coming weeks."