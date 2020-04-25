Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has extended until May 15 a lockdown on metropolitan Manila and half of the main island of Luzon, stretching to more than eight weeks quarantine restrictions to curb the coronavirus spread. He stressed that life in the Philippines would not return to normal until a vaccine emerged.

Almost nine in 10 of the Covid-19 patients in Singapore who are still infected with the virus are now being cared for in community isolation facilities instead of hospitals. The patients being housed in such facilities include those with mild symptoms and those who are clinically well but continue to test positive for the virus.

Climate change could affect the world's response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the World Health Organisation. For instance, communities need water to practise basic hygiene and reduce Covid-19 transmission, but water's availability could be affected by climate change, which can cause erratic rainfall and drought.

Malaysia's push to explore energy blocks off its coast has turned into a five-nation face-off involving American and Chinese warships, raising the risk of a direct confrontation as broader tensions mount between the world's biggest economies.

The coronavirus situation has produced negative reactions that both leaders and the public have to deal with. Understanding our own and others' biases will help us respond better to difficult situations, says Professor David Chan.

Resale and rental volumes of Housing Board flats fell in the first quarter of this year amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Data provided by HDB yesterday showed that resale flat transactions fell from 6,339 in the last quarter of last year to 5,893 in the first three months of this year – a 7 per cent drop.

The courts will hear only essential and urgent matters until June 1, when circuit breaker measures end. Hearings for all other matters will be adjourned, said the Chief Justice.

Companies are flocking to PayNow Corporate to make and receive payments as social distancing measures bring about a change in business operations. The amount transferred with the service hit $3.12 billion in February, a striking 713 per cent jump from the $383 million in the same month last year.

Tampines Rovers midfielder Joel Chew showed he is equally adept in gaming, winning all three matches and combining with pro e-sports player Amraan Gani to give Singapore top spot in the four-team Stay and Play Asian Series title. Now, he cannot wait for the Singapore Premier League (SPL) to restart.

Singapore musician Derrick Fitzgerald died of complications due to pneumonia on Thursday, aged 73. He was band leader and guitarist of The Thunderbirds, which had hit songs - including My Lonely Heart - that went to No. 1 in Singapore and Malaysia.

VIDEO

Contraband cigarettes

A former smuggler, previously sentenced to 15 months in jail for smuggling more than 500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes, gives an exclusive look at how the illicit trade works here. str.sg/blurb337

VIDEO

Indoor games for kids

With pre-schools and childcare centres closed for at least a month, parents may be trying hard to find ways to keep their children occupied at home. Here are three easy games using simple household items. str.sg/blurb338