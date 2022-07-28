Xi urges plan to tackle risks for next 'five years and beyond'

SHANGHAI (BLOOMBERG) - President Xi Jinping called for China's ruling Communist Party to plan for risks in the next "five years and beyond" at a key meeting, adding to speculation he's vying for influence past a planned third term.

The Chinese leader said this year's 20th Party Congress would be held at a "crucial moment" for the nation, at a meeting of top leaders on Tuesday and Wednesday (July 27) in Beijing, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Xi called on the party to set "goals, tasks and policies" for the nation past 2027 at the landmark summit, where he's expected to defy precedent by extending his decade in power after term limits were abolished in 2018.

"Against the backdrop of accelerating global changes unseen in a century, and more complex risks, challenges, contradictions and problems, the fundamental task is to run our own affairs well," he added.

Last year, Xi delivered the first resolution on Communist Party history in 40 years, sending a strong signal he has the power base to remain in office. Only Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping have authored a so-called historical resolution, and both dominated Chinese politics until they died.

Xi held a similar meeting in 2017, which set the tone for that year's leadership congress.

At this week's huddle, ahead of the event likely to be held in October or November, he highlighted the achievements of his tenure as well as challenges ahead.

The 69-year-old leader said the ruling party has "resolutely safeguarded peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait".

The comment comes amid rising friction with Washington over a potential landmark visit to the island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The government of the world's No. 2 economy has "managed to protect the health and safety of the people" during the pandemic, Xi added, offering another defence of his Covid Zero strategy for containing the coronavirus.

Still, the Chinese leader's reference to "complex risks" appears to acknowledge the congress comes at a turbulent time.

China's economy is struggling under Xi's zero-tolerance approach to the virus - which mandates locking down large cities, employing mass testing and largely closing borders.

Economists say China is unlikely to hit the government's goal of around 5.5 per cent growth this year.