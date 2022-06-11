The cost of China's zero-Covid-19 policy

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, quarantines and flash lockdowns have almost become a part of "normal" life in the country.

With most cities now requiring nucleic acid tests done within the past 48 hours just to enter public spaces, offices and even schools, it is estimated that the testing could cost some 1.7 trillion yuan (S$350 billion) a year in China's major cities alone, or about 1.5 per cent of the country's gross domestic product.

Yet, with Beijing announcing last week that it will withdraw provincial funding for Covid-19 testing and treatment, who exactly will foot the bill for the slew of measures, and at what cost?

