Who's next? Hong Kong media fearful after arrests, shutdowns

HONG KONG (AFP) - When Hong Kong's national security police knocked on his door before dawn last month, journalist Ronson Chan was unsurprised but still found himself shaking.

China's crackdown on dissent has silenced or jailed most Hong Kong democracy activists and has now begun to focus on the press.

Mr Chan knew he was a target as both the chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association and an editor for the independent, crowdfunded online outlet Stand News.

"I was mentally prepared," he told AFP. "But... when they showed me the search warrant I was trembling."

Mr Chan used his phone to livestream his interaction with officers until they ordered him to stop. It was the last bit of reporting that Stand News did.

The outlet shuttered later that day, after authorities froze the company's assets using a national security law and arrested seven of its staff for publishing content that they said was seditious.

Two of those employees have been charged and remanded into custody. Mr Chan has no idea if he will be joining them.

"Are we next?" is something local news outlets - and increasingly international ones - are asking in a city that was once a regional bastion of media freedom in a tough neighbourhood.

"Journalists are supposed to speak truth to power," Mr Lokman Tsui, a former journalism lecturer at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and now in the Netherlands, told AFP. "And right now, truth is subversive in Hong Kong."

Mainland China remains one of the most oppressive places in the world for journalists, with local media controlled by the state and foreign reporters heavily restricted.

But the business-friendly Hong Kong thrived as a media hub, even after the 1997 handover.

The local press corps were renowned for their tenacity, writing headlines and scrutinising officials in ways that were unimaginable in mainland China.

In 2000, a brazen question from a Hong Kong reporter to then president Jiang Zemin famously sparked a tirade from the Chinese leader.

"Wherever you go, you always run faster than Western journalists," Mr Jiang said, admonishing the Hong Kong press pack, calling them "too simple, sometimes naive".