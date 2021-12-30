Hong Kong police charges two former Stand News editors with sedition

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Two former senior editors arrested in a Hong Kong police crackdown on a pro-democracy media organisation were charged on Thursday (Dec 30) with sedition-related offences, national security authorities said.

About 200 police raided the office of the Stand News online publication on Wednesday, froze its assets and arrested seven current and former senior editors and former board members.

The raid was the latest crackdown on the media and on dissent in general in Hong Kong since China imposed a tough national security law in the city last year aimed at putting an end to months of pro-democracy protests.

The National Security Department of the police said in a statement it had laid charges of "conspiracy to publish seditious publications" against two men, aged 34 and 52 respectively.

Police did not identify the pair.

The same charge was extended to an online media company, it said, without identifying Stand News, in line with its practice.

"The other arrestees are being detained for further enquires," the department said.

Police earlier said seven people had been arrested for "conspiracy to publish seditious publications".

Media said the seven were current and former senior editors and former board members of Stand News.

Media advocacy groups, some Western governments, including Canada and Germany, and the United Nations Human Rights Office condemned the raid and arrests as a sign of erosion of press freedom in the global financial hub.

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with the promise that wide-ranging individual rights, including a free press, would be protected.

The city government’s leader, Mrs Carrie Lam, said the action against Stand News was aimed at seditious activity not the suppression of the media.

"These actions have nothing to do with so-called suppression of press freedom," she told reporters.

"Journalism is not seditious... but seditious activities could not be condoned under the guise of news reporting."