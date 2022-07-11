Taiwan vice-president makes rare Japan visit to pay respects to Abe: Media

TAIPEI (REUTERS) - Taiwan Vice-President William Lai became the most senior Taiwan official to visit Japan in five decades by travelling to Tokyo on Monday (July 11) to offer condolences after the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the official Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

Taiwan's CNA said Mr Lai was the most senior official to visit Japan since Tokyo broke official ties with Taipei in 1972 and forged relations with Beijing.

Citing a senior lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, CNA said Mr Lai visited Mr Abe's residence in Tokyo to offer condolences and is scheduled to attend his funeral on Tuesday.

Like most nations, Japan has no formal diplomatic ties with the island, but some senior Japanese officials have become increasingly outspoken on their support for Taiwan in recent years.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary. Beijing says Taipei does not have the right to state-to-state relations and has stepped up efforts to isolate it diplomatically.

Mr Lai was seen earlier Monday visiting Mr Abe's residence with Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Japan, Mr Frank Hsieh, according to Japanese media reports.

Taiwan's Presidential Office said it had no comment on the reports, but noted Mr Lai was "a close friend for many years" with Mr Abe and his family.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry was unable to immediately comment, while its Taiwan counterpart said in a statement it would not comment on Mr Lai's "personal schedule". It did not elaborate.

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen offered her condolences in a visit to Japan's de facto embassy in Taipei, saying she will continue Mr Abe's legacy of closer Taiwan-Japan relationships and deepen ties between the two sides.

She has ordered Taiwan flags to be flown at half-staff through Monday to honour Mr Abe, who was widely considered in Taiwan an important contributor to warming Taipei-Tokyo ties in recent years.