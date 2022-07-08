In pictures: Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe murdered and how it happened

TOKYO - Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot twice on Friday morning at a campaign rally in the city of Nara in Western Japan. He was rushed to the hospital but doctors failed to revive him. He was pronounced dead shortly after 5pm in Tokyo.

Mr Abe, 67, was shot at around 11.30am in Nara while he was making a campaign speech for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) ahead of Parliament's Upper House elections on Sunday.

This video filmed by Japanese public broadcaster NHK showed Mr Abe making a speech before a crowd when shots rang out from behind him. Photographs showed him collapsing on the road with blood staining his chest. He was shot twice from behind with a homemade double-barrelled shotgun, the media cited police as saying.