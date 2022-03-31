China urges Japan to stay out of Taiwan-related affairs

BEIJING (XINHUA) - A Chinese military spokesman on Thursday (March 31) said the Taiwan question is China's internal affair and urged Japan to stay out of it.

Ms Wu Qian, spokesman for China's Ministry of National Defence, made the comments when responding to a relevant question at a regular press conference.

Lately, there have been repeated dangerous calls in Japan that contravene the country's "Three Non-Nuclear Principles", which give its Asian neighbours and the international community strong reasons to be on high alert, Ms Wu said.

China always opposes the deployment of nuclear weapons by nuclear-weapon states on other countries' territories, she said, adding that Japan, as a non-nuclear-weapon state party to the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT), should earnestly fulfil its non-proliferation obligations.

"China urges Japan to deeply reflect on its history, respect the security concerns of its Asian neighbours, and stay committed to the path of peaceful development, not the other way around," said Ms Wu.