ST Explains: Why US House Speaker Pelosi's Taiwan visit is raising tensions in China

China's ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun told reporters on Monday that a visit by Mrs Pelosi is not comparable to Mr Gingrich's, saying that "an early mistake does not make the following mistake legitimate".

Beijing sees any official contact with Taiwan as a recognition of the island's government, even though Washington maintains it has not budged from its "One China" policy of recognising Beijing over Taipei and that Taiwan is a part of China.

2. China's new status as global superpower

At the time of Mr Gingrich's visit to Taiwan in April, 1997, China had other priorities. It was preparing for the British handover of Hong Kong on July 1 that year. The government was also looking to exit its eight-year diplomatic isolation following its 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

More than 25 years later, China - under the leadership of President Xi Jinping - is the world's No. 2 economy, and commands a vastly improved military. It is not willing to compromise over Taiwan which it views as a renegade province it seeks reunification with, but has never renounced the use of force to do so.

The timing of the visit also comes just months before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, that will reportedly be held in November. Mr Xi is widely expected to seek an unprecedented third term as president. The reunification of Taiwan is a key goal of Mr Xi's administration.

3. Pelosi showmanship worsening frosty US-China ties

The US under the Biden administration has been increasingly at odds with China. For example, it has frequently questioned Beijing's stance over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has also enforced economic sanctions on Chinese companies over alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang.

China retaliated with tit-for-tat sanctions on US firms, saying the US should "stop interfering in China's internal affairs".

The Taiwan trip would be the latest pressure point in US-China relations, but also an opportunity for Mrs Pelosi to drum up political support back in the US.