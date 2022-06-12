Beijing says ties with US won't improve unless Washington stops trying to contain China

SINGAPORE – Beijing warned on Sunday (June 12) that its relationship with the United States would not improve unless Washington stops trying to “suppress and contain China on all fronts”.

In a speech laying out China’s vision for regional order at Asia’s top security summit, the Shangri-La Dialogue, Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe said Beijing was committed to peaceful development and maintaining international order, but stressed that it would “fight to the very end” if its core interests, such as Taiwan, were threatened.

“The China-US relationship is at a critical and crucial juncture,” General Wei said.

“It is a historic and strategic mistake to take China as a threat or enemy. We call on the US side to stop smearing and containing China, stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and stop harming China’s interests.

“The bilateral relationship cannot improve unless the US side can do that.”

Gen Wei firmly rejected the “smearing, accusations and even threats against China” made by US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in his speech the previous day.

As the world faces international crises including the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, “we are all in the same boat and we cannot overcome the (crises) unless we work together”, he said.

“Building a high wall around one’s turf and forming parallel systems can only split the world and undermine the shared interests of all countries.

“We should seek peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation rather than hegemony and power politics… No country should impose its will on others or bully others under the guise of multilateralism.”

The general stressed that China opposed “using competition” to define the US-China relationship.

Stable ties between the two powers are “vital for global peace and development”, serving everyone’s interests, while confrontation would benefit no one, he said.

While Gen Wei sought to project an image of China as a peaceful rising power, he also peppered his speech with dire warnings to those who may provoke it.

“No matter what stage of development it reaches, China will never seek hegemony,” he said.

“We do not provoke troubles, but we will not flinch in the face of provocation… We will not attack unless we are attacked... If anyone dares to attack us, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will not hesitate to fight back.”

He added: “China fully appreciates and respects the legitimate concerns of other countries. Likewise, we expect our core and legitimate interests to be respected.”