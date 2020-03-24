South Korea reports 76 new coronavirus cases, total 9,037

An elderly woman wearing a face mask walks past lotus lanterns ahead of Buddha's birthday at Jogyesa Temple in Seoul, South Korea, on March 23, 2020.
SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea reported 76 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday (March 24), maintaining a downward trend in new infections which raised hopes that Asia's largest outbreak outside China may be slowing.

The daily tally brought the country's total infections to 9,037, according to the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The death toll rose by two to 120.

It marked the 13th day in a row the country has posted new infections of around 100 or less.

South Korea reported its lowest number of new cases on Monday since with the peak of 909 cases recorded on Feb. 29.

 

