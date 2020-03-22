South Korea reports 98 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 8,897

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea reported 98 new coronavirus cases on Sunday (March 22), bringing the national infections total to 8,897, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The daily tally showed a continued downward trend in new cases, despite a slight jump on Saturday.

The country reported 147 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, jumping from the previous day's 87 cases.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in a televised address the government strongly recommended religious, indoor sports and entertainment facilities such as nightclubs suspend operations, and people to avoid socialising and travel for the next 15 days.

While keeping to its policy of voluntary social distancing, it warned of consequences if the rules are not followed to slow the coronavirus outbreak.