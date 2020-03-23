South Korea reports fewest new coronavirus cases since Feb 29 peak, total at 8,961

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea on Monday (March 23) reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since the peak so far on Feb 29, with the extended downward trend in daily infections boosting hopes that Asia’s largest outbreak outside China may be abating.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said there were 64 new cases on Monday, taking the national tally to 8,961.

The death toll rose by one to 110.

The new numbers marked the 12th day in a row the country has posted new infections of around 100 or less, compared with the peak of 909 cases recorded on Feb 29.

In contrast, 257 patients were released from hospitals where they had been isolated for treatment, the KCDC said.

On March 13, South Korea posted more recoveries than new infections for the first time since its first case was confirmed on Jan 20.