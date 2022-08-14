Shanghai to reopen all schools on Sept 1 with daily Covid-19 testing

Shanghai will require all teachers and students to take nucleic acid tests for Covid-19 every day before leaving campus. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
17 sec ago
Published
29 min ago

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China's financial hub Shanghai said on Sunday (Aug 14) that it will reopen all primary, middle and high schools, as well as kindergartens and nurseries, on Sept 1 after months of Covid-19 closures.

The city will require all teachers and students to take nucleic acid tests for the coronavirus every day before leaving campus, according to a statement published by the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission.

Shanghai shut all schools in mid-March before the city's two-month lockdown to combat its worst Covid-19 outbreak in April and May.

More On This Topic
Beijing to reopen schools, Shanghai declares victory over Covid-19
China's international schools hit by exodus of teachers due to Covid-19 curbs

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top