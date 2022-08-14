Shanghai to reopen all schools on Sept 1 with daily Covid-19 testing

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China's financial hub Shanghai said on Sunday (Aug 14) that it will reopen all primary, middle and high schools, as well as kindergartens and nurseries, on Sept 1 after months of Covid-19 closures.

The city will require all teachers and students to take nucleic acid tests for the coronavirus every day before leaving campus, according to a statement published by the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission.

Shanghai shut all schools in mid-March before the city's two-month lockdown to combat its worst Covid-19 outbreak in April and May.