China's daily Covid-19 infections top 1,000 for the first time in two years

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG, XINHUA) - China's daily Covid-19 cases have exceeded 1,000 for the first time in two years as the highly infectious Omicron variant spawns outbreaks at a scale only seen at the peak of the initial Wuhan outbreak.

China reported a total of 1,100 domestic infections Friday, of which 703 were asymptomatic, data from the National Health Commission showed.

The caseload has blown up from a little over 300 to more than 1,000 in less than a week as Omicron quickly spread across some of eastern China's densely populated big cities, including financial hub Shanghai.

Zhang Wenhong, head of the Center for Infectious Diseases with the Shanghai-based Huashan Hospital of Fudan University, said although the severity of Covid-19 has weakened due to factors including rising vaccination rate, the virus became easier to spread and more difficult to detect.

He said that subsequent prevention and control of Covid-19 may become a more daunting task.

Faced with a grim situation, Shanghai has responded quickly, focusing on tracing the origins of the virus, pushing forward mass nucleic acid tests, and carrying out timely quarantine and medical treatment.

"As the more contagious Omicron BA.2 subvariant has gradually become the dominant version of Covid-19, which is more difficult to identify, the overall prevention and control strategy should be further optimised and adjusted," Wu said.

Medical institutions in Shanghai have strengthened category-based treatment and hierarchical management of medical services.

For example, pregnant women, children, and patients with critical illnesses who need hemodialysis, radiotherapy, or chemotherapy, are given priority.

Shanghai's transport authorities have asked residents to wear masks and have their temperatures taken while using public transportation. Subway trains and buses are required to keep good ventilation, while taxis should not travel to medium or high-risk areas.