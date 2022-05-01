Six Shanghai districts reach zero-Covid status

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's financial hub of Shanghai has reined in Covid-19 transmission risks at the community level, excluding cases in quarantine centres, with six of its 16 districts attaining zero-COVID status, an official said on Sunday (May 1).

This status is achieved when a district has three consecutive days with no new daily increases in infections, city government official Mr Gu Honghui told a news conference.

Public transport will be allowed to resume in five of the six districts, a city health official added, but did not say when.

Despite the fall in transmissions, Shanghai will launch a new round of citywide PCR and antigen tests from Sunday until May 7, Mr Gu added.

Shanghai reported 38 new Covid-19 related deaths on April 30, down from 47 a day earlier, the local health authority said on Sunday.

The city found 7,084 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on April 30 versus 8,932 a day earlier, the authority said in a statement. New local symptomatic cases stood at 788 versus 1,249 the previous day.

The Chinese capital of Beijing reported 53 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for April 30, up from 48 cases a day earlier, the local health authority said on Sunday. The city also found six asymptomatic cases, same as six a day earlier, it said.

Overall, China reported 8,329 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 for April 30, the National Health Commission said on Sunday, down from 10,793 a day earlier.