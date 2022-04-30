Shanghai reports zero Covid-19 cases outside quarantined areas for Friday

Confirmed symptomatic cases in Shanghai stood at 1,249 on April 29.
BEIJING/SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - The Chinese city of Shanghai reported zero Covid-19 cases outside its quarantined areas for April 29, the first time since the recent outbreak in the eastern financial hub, according to local health authorities.

The city recorded 8,932 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on April 29, versus 9,545 a day earlier, the local government said in a statement on Saturday (April 30).

Confirmed symptomatic cases in Shanghai stood at 1,249, down from 5,487 the previous day, it said, adding that all the asymptomatic and confirmed cases were found in quarantined areas.

The city also reported 47 new Covid-19 deaths on April 29, down from 52 a day earlier, according to the statement.

China has been sticking to a "dynamic zero-Covid approach", prescribing central quarantine for anyone testing positive.

Shanghai, battling China's biggest Covid-19 outbreak, put the entire city into lockdown at the beginning of the month, and only recently allowed residents in lower-risk areas to leave their homes.

In the Chinese capital, Beijing, 48 new symptomatic Covid-19 cases were reported for April 29, up from 47 cases a day earlier, Xinhua news agency said.

The city also recorded six asymptomatic cases for April 29, versus two a day earlier, it said.

 

