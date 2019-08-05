More protests as Hong Kong faces city-wide strikes and travel chaos

HONG KONG - Anti-extradition rallies in several locations in Hong Kong on Monday (Aug 5) afternoon have led to the occupation of several roads by demonstrators as well as the firing of tear gas by the police.

Riot police outside the Tin Shui Wai Police Station fired rounds of tear gas at protesters who had surrounded the building on Monday (Aug 5) afternoon, sending the latter fleeing in all directions.

Some of the protesters were hurling stones at the station. But many remained a distance away, chanting "hark seh wui" - Cantonese for triads.

In Tsuen Wan, protesters were surrounding and vandalising a police vehicle, according to broadcaster TVB. The police released a statement at 2.45pm saying that Tsuen Wan Police Station has temporarily suspended its report room services.

Several roads have also been occupied by protesters: Lung Cheong Road in Wong Tai Sin, and Harcourt Road in Admiralty.

The protests came as travel chaos hit the financial hub, with more than 230 flights to destinations around Asia cancelled on Monday and air traffic controllers joining a citywide strike. Some flights for Tuesday were also cancelled.

Train services on most lines were suspended during the morning rush hours as protesters obstructed the doors of trains, preventing them from leaving the platforms. All train services resumed by 12.45pm.

The protest outside Tin Shui Wai Police Station on Monday follows a weekend of violent clashes between protesters and police in several areas, as months of demonstrations against a controversial extradition Bill escalated.

Rallies are expected on Monday afternoon in seven locations: Admiralty, Mong Kok, Wong Tai Sin, Tai Po, Sha Tin, Tsuen Wan and Hong Kong International Airport.

At 3pm, there will be an assembly in Tuen Mun.