Asia stocks slide on trade war escalation as yuan sinks to record low; STI down 1.65%

SHANGHAI (BLOOMBERG) - Asian stocks fell on Monday (Aug 5) as investors fretted over US President Donald Trump's escalation of the US-China trade war. China's yuan tumbled past 7 per dollar to a record low in offshore trading.

Shares slumped over 2 per cent in many markets across the region and S&P 500 Index futures dipped. Hong Kong stocks led losses as protesters disrupted the city's transportation system with a call for a general strike.

Japan's Topix index fell 2.1 per cent as of 10:38am in Tokyo. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.9 per cent while South Korea's Kospi index fell 2.2 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid 2.1 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6 per cent.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index was down 53.88 points or 1.65 per cent to 3,207.23 as of 9:58am.

S&P 500 futures slipped 0.8 per cent.

South Korea's won slid for a third day, hitting its weakest since January 2017. The safe-haven yen jumped 0.7 per cent to 105.85 per dollar after gaining 0.7 per cent on Friday.

The yuan slid 0.8 per cent offshore to a record low of 7.0299 per US dollar after China's central bank set its daily reference rate for the onshore rate at a weaker level than 6.9 per dollar for the first time since December. The 7-level was seen as a crucial barrier defended by the People's Bank of China, and one traders believed was key in stemming any further weakness in the Chinese currency.

The S&P 500 Index closed lower 0.7 per cent lower on Friday, in its worst week since the sell-off in December, while Treasuries rose. A solid July US jobs report did little to alter views on the economy and path for interest-rate policy. Trump ratcheted up his rhetoric late Friday, saying he could boost levies on China to a "much higher number," before tweeting Saturday that things are going "very well." China vowed to counter the tariff threat.

Aside from trade, investors will keep an eye on a number of speeches from Federal Reserve policy makers this week. Second quarter earnings season continues. In the UK, speculation has risen Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing not only for Brexit by Oct 31, but a general election as well.

Elsewhere, oil extended a decline toward $55 a barrel amid the escalation trade tensions. Commodities came under renewed pressure, with iron ore futures in Singapore plunging below $100 a ton.