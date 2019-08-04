Hong Kong police make fresh arrests as city braces for further protests

HONG KONG - More than 20 people were arrested for offences including unlawful assembly and assault during police operations to clear violent protesters in various locations in Hong Kong on Saturday night (Aug 3) and the early hours of Sunday.

Hundreds of anti-extradition Bill protesters were locked in a stand-off with police in Mongkok and Tsim Sha Tsui tourist districts, in the ninth straight weekend of demonstrations and the latest escalation in protests against a proposed Bill to allow people to be extradited to stand trial in several jurisdictions, including mainland China.

During the dispersal operations, some protesters hurled petrol bombs, bricks, glass bottles and large amount of miscellaneous objects at police officers, the police said in a statement on Sunday morning.

The protesters also directed high-power laser at the officers, committed arson at various locations and pushed towards the officers a burning rubbish bin.

Police fired tear gas and pepper spray to disperse the crowds on the streets.

Meanwhile, some protesters surrounded Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station, vandalising the facilities outside and setting fire at various locations. Some demonstrators also hurled bricks into the station using large catapults, damaging more than 20 vehicles inside, the police said.

Other protesters also surrounded police stations in Mongkok and Yau Ma Tei.

Another group of protesters were also locked in a stand-off with police at a bus station at Wong Tai Sin, a residential area, throwing objects such as umbrellas at the officers. Some attacked the police with fire extinguishers, the police said.

When officers were trying to retreat from the scene to their police vehicles, some protesters surrounded them and vandalised the vehicles.

A group of protesters subsequently surrounded Wong Tai Sin Disciplined Services Quarters and hurled fireworks and objects into the quarters, breaking the glass windows of lower-floor residential units.

"Police strongly condemn the radical protesters who disregarded law and order. Resolute enforcement actions will be taken against all illegal and violent acts,"the police said in the statement. "Police are capable and determined to maintain law and order and will not tolerate any violence."

Earlier in the afternoon, some protesters used water barriers, fences and other objects to block both traffic lanes of the toll plaza of Cross-Harbour Tunnel in Hung Hom, leading to complete closure of both ways of the tunnel.

Saturday's unrest began with a police-approved march in Kowloon, a broad peninsula that sits across a harbour from Hong Kong's main island. The march drew people of all ages, including young families and elderly people.

Police estimated some 4,200 people took part in the march in Mongkok, while organisers pegged the number at 120,000.

Not long after the march started at 4pm, however, some young protesters streamed past the official endpoint, marching south into Tsim Sha Tsui.

In a statement on Sunday, the government condemned the violent protesters who disregarded the law and order and blatantly breached the public peace.

"The police will strictly enforce the law. Violent protesters who breached the law should also be brought to justice," the statement said.

What started as an angry response to the now suspended extradition Bill has expanded to demands for greater democracy and the resignation of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

The protests have become the most serious political crisis in Hong Kong since it returned to Chinese rule 22 years ago after being governed by Britain.