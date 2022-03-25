Biden calls on G-20 to eject Russia, says China knows its economic future tied to West

BRUSSELS (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - President Joe Biden said China knows its economic future is tied to the West, after warning Chinese leader Xi Jinping that Beijing could regret siding with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I made no threats but I made it clear to him - made sure he understood the consequences of helping Russia," he said of his call on Friday with Mr Xi:

He later told reporters: "China understands that its economic future is much more closely tied to the West than it is to Russia."

Mr Biden also called on the Group of 20 to eject Russia and warned again that Mr Vladimir Putin may resort to weapons of mass destruction in the Ukraine war during a string of summits Thursday (March 24) with United States allies in Brussels intended to shore up support for Kyiv.

The president said he and European leaders are also developing strategies to stave off a global hunger crisis stemming from the invasion and its agricultural disruptions, and Mr Biden said the US and its allies planned a new organisation to crack down on violations of Russian sanctions.

On Friday, Mr Biden will announce a highly anticipated initiative with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to boost Europe's energy supply with American natural gas, though it may not go far toward weaning the continent off Russian fuels in the short term.

Mr Biden and European Union (EU) leaders on Thursday "discussed EU-US cooperation to reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels," according to a White House statement.

Mr Biden said the whirlwind day of meetings illustrated the Western world's unity against Putin's aggression, and crowed that the Russian leader had failed to fracture the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), which is backing Ukraine with weaponry and humanitarian aid.

"The very thing that Putin has tried to do from the beginning, and I've been saying this since my days as Vice-President of the United States, is to break up Nato," Mr Biden told reporters at a meeting with the president of the European Council, Mr Charles Michel.

"The whole idea of the unity of Europe as a whole, not just Nato, the G-7 (Group of 7) and this organisation, really matters. It's the single most important thing that we can do to stop this guy."

Yet the day's events also made clear the US and its allies are not ready to go beyond self-imposed limits on the scope of military support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who came away without assurances after appealing directly to Nato for more assistance, including tanks.

In a closed-door speech to Nato members, the Ukrainian leader lamented that his calls for the alliance to "close the sky" over his country went unheeded.

"The worst thing during the war is not having clear answers to requests for help," Mr Zelenskiy said, according to a translation of his remarks posted on the Ukrainian presidency's website.

The US president downplayed the notion he had emboldened Mr Putin by swiftly ruling out some of Mr Zelenskiy's requests, including more direct US military intervention such as a no-fly zone.