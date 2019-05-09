North Korea fires unidentified projectile: South Korea military

SEOUL (REUTERS, AFP) – North Korea fired an unidentified projectile on Thursday (May 9), the South’s military chiefs said, less than a week after its leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test-firing of multiple rockets and missiles.

The projectile was fired at about 4.30pm local time (5.30pm Singapore) from the northwest location of Sino-ri, towards the east, the South’s Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. It did not immediately release further details.

Last week, North Korea launched a number of rockets and at least one short-range missile from its east coast into the ocean, sharply raising tension on the Korean peninsula at a time of stalemate in talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

On Wednesday, North Korea lashed out at the United States and South Korea, saying last week’s strike drill was “regular and self-defensive” and rejecting the notion that it was an act of provocation.

South Korea responded to last week’s action by the North by calling for an end to acts that escalate military tension.

The area where Thursday’s projectile was launched is believed to be the site of a medium-range Rodong missile base on North Korea’s east coast, a Washington-based think tank, the Center for Stratetic International Studies, says.

Saturday’s launch of a short-range missile from another east coast area was the North’s first test of a ballistic missile since it launched an intercontinental ballistic missile in November 2017.

At that time, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared its nuclear force was complete and extended an olive branch to the South and the United States, holding two summit meetings with US President Donald Trump and three with the South Korean leader.

But the nuclear talks have stalled since a Hanoi summit between Trump and Kim collapsed in February without agreement and the North has since blamed Seoul for siding with Washington, leaving inter-Korean relations in limbo.

The two Koreas remain technically at war because the 1950-1953 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.

Despite the recent missile tests, the head of an international organisation who last year arranged a historic handshake between parliamentarians from North and South Korea said on Thursday he still saw prospects for a breakthrough in talks on normalising relations.

“I am engaged in ongoing dialogue between the North and the South and I’m optimistic that there will be a breakthrough,” Martin Chungong, secretary-general of the 179-country Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), told reporters in Geneva.

Chungong said the IPU’s role was to build bridges and it had strong ties with both Parliaments.

There is a strong will, interest and commitment to work together to help along the process of normalisation on the Korean peninsula,” he said, without giving details.

Chungong's comments were made just as the North fired the unidentified projectile. But he shrugged off the risk that the tests could derail the talks.

“I think personally, and realistically, this is posturing, it is part of the process of negotiations. You don’t go to bargain from a weak position. You have a full palette of requirements that you want met, and then hopefully you can find common ground.”

Chungong, who is Cameroonian, last year arranged a meeting between two senior politicians from the two countries during the IPU’s annual assembly in Geneva, which brings together members of national parliaments from around the world.