North Korea tests multiple rocket launchers: KCNA

SEOUL (AFP) - North Korea has tested long-range multiple rocket launchers and tactical guided weapons in a "strike drill" overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, state media said on Sunday (May 5).

The Korean Central News Agency said the drill took place on Saturday, when North Korea also fired projectiles into the sea in what could be Pyongyang's first short-range missile launch for more than a year as it seeks to up pressure on Washington with nuclear talks deadlocked.

"The purpose of the drill was to estimate and inspect the operating ability and the accuracy of striking duty performance of large-calibre long-range multiple rocket launchers and tactical guided weapons by defence units in the frontline area and on the eastern front," KCNA said.

It said the drill took place in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, as with the projectiles.