North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles

SEOUL (AP, REUTERS) – South Korea’s military says North Korea has launched two unidentified projectiles into the sea.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the North Korean projectiles fired from its South Pyongan province on Tuesday (Sept 10) morning flew towards the waters off its east coast.

It gave no further details.

The reported launches came hours after North Korea said it is willing to resume nuclear diplomacy with the United States in late September but that Washington must come to the negotiating table with acceptable new proposals.

Tuesday’s launch is the eighth by North Korea since US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met at the heavily militarised border between the two Koreas in June.

Trump and Kim agreed then to restart working-level negotiations for denuclearisation talks that had stalled since an unsuccessful second summit between Trump and Kim in Hanoi in February.

A senior Trump administration said: "We are aware of reports of projectiles launched from North Korea. We are continuing to monitor the situation and consulting closely with our allies in the region."

A Japanese defence ministry official said there was no confirmation of any ballistic missile entering the country’s territory or EEZ, adding there was no immediate threat to its national security.

North Korea has previously said its development of new weapons is to counter military threats and offensive pressures against its own security.