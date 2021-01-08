No charges against the dozens arrested in Hong Kong with most granted bail

HONG KONG - Charges have not been laid on the dozens arrested two days ago, with most of them granted bail after an overnight detention, the city's police force said on Friday (Jan 8).

Police said that so far, none of the 55 politicians and activists arrested in a national security sweep on Wednesday (Jan 6) have been charged despite being told they were hauled up for subverting the government.

Only three were denied bail. They are former Demosisto leader Joshua Wong, vice-chairman of localist group People Power Tam Tak Chi, and former Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi Wai.

Wong is currently serving time for organising and inciting people to join the siege of Wan Chai police headquarters in the 2019's unrest, while Tam, who faces sedition charges, is in prison awaiting trial in May.

Wu was remanded in custody for two nights as he allegedly failed to surrender a British National Overseas passport after being granted bail in an earlier case.

Local media reported that the suspects, released on bail set at between HK$30,000 (S$5,100) and HK$50,000, are to report to the police early next month. Their passports have been impounded.

In the dawn raids on Wednesday (Jan 6), 53 democracy activists, including convicted leader of the 2014 Occupy Central movement Benny Tai, former lawmakers Au Nok Hin, Helena Wong, Kwok Ka Ki and Jeremy Tam, district councillors Lester Shum and Jimmy Sham, and Hong Kong-based American lawyer John Clancey were picked up in the biggest crackdown since China imposed a security law last year.

Officials said the group allegedly planned to overthrow the government by organising or participating in a primary election last July.

The primary election, held by the pan-democrats saw some 600,000 residents turning up to vote for who they wanted to represent them in the Parliament or Legislative Council (LegCo).

An election for the 70 seats in LegCo was supposed to be held last September but Chief Executive Carrie Lam postponed it because of the pandemic. The election is now due in September this year.

Mrs Lam had previously warned that the primary election could be breaching the security law that was enacted for Hong Kong by Beijing in late June last year.

On Wednesday (Jan 6), Secretary for Security John Lee and senior superintendent Steve Li of the police force's national security department said the opposition's plan was to paralyse and overthrow the government, thereby breaching Article 22 of the security law, which covers attempts to subvert state power.

They made the points, now echoed by some pro-Beijing lawmakers, that the unofficial primary election was part of the opposition camp's 35+ strategy and 10-step mutual disruption plan.

The move, mooted by Mr Tai, seeks to help the opposition bloc win at least 35 seats in LegCo to enable them to block government budget and mount pressure for democratic reforms.

Under Article 52 of the Basic Law, the city's mini Constitution, the Chief Executive must resign if he or she repeatedly fails to get a budget approved by the legislature.

The mass arrests have drawn criticism from the international community, with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatening US sanctions and the European Union calling for the release of those arrested.

But Beijing has defended the Hong Kong police's move, urging them to immediately stop interfering in China's internal affairs.