Ex-Hong Kong lawmakers among over 50 activists arrested under security law

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Several Hong Kong ex-lawmakers were among dozens taken into custody by authorities on suspicion of violating the city's national security law, in what appeared to be one of the most significant sweeps yet under the Beijing-drafted legislation.

Former lawmakers Alvin Yeung, James To, Andrew Wan, Lam Cheuk-ting were arrested Wednesday morning (Jan 6) by the police's national security branch on allegations of subversion, according to Facebook postings. The allegations were in relation to an informal primary held by opposition parties in July to choose candidates for a legislative election that was subsequently postponed by the government.

Some 50 people were swept up by police in the operation, local media reported. Activist Ventus Lau has also been arrested in relation to last year's legislative election primaries organised by the pro-democracy camp, a Lau associate said in a WhatsApp post.

The attempt to win a majority in the 70-seat city legislature, which some candidates said could be used to block government proposals and increase pressure for democratic reforms, was seen as an “act of subversion, in violation of the national security law”, the party said.

The government had postponed the full election for the legislative council as it cited the coronavirus.

The security law was imposed by Beijing on the former British colony in June.

It punishes what China broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in jail and has been condemned by the West and human rights groups as a tool to crush dissent in the semi-autonomous, Chinese-ruled city.

Authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing say it is vital to plug gaping holes in national security defences exposed by months of sometimes violent anti-government and anti-China protests that rocked the global financial hub in 2019.

A police spokesperson didn't immediately respond to request for comment Wednesday.