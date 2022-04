HONG KONG - Former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun Ying will be chief convener of the Election Committee which will decide the city's new leader next month, the local media has cited sources as saying.

The role, which can be taken on only by a state-level leader, was created last year. The move was part of Beijing's overhaul of Hong Kong's political system, aimed at giving the central government more power over the city's top leaders.