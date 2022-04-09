Timeline: Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam's eventful five-year tenure

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam completes her five-year term on June 30, putting an end to her 42-year career in government service. Here is a look at the key events which marred her tenure.

March 2019

Thousands of protesters, including lawmakers and prominent pro-democracy advocates, took to the streets from March that year. They were against amendments to the law that allow extradition to places Hong Kong did not have treaties with, such as the mainland and Taiwan.

Critics argued that this could endanger dissidents as the amendments would apply retroactively to people accused of offences, who would face trial in what the critics said was an opaque system in the mainland.

But the Hong Kong government said the Bill was to ensure the city does not become a haven for suspected criminals and that it would safeguard human rights.

After a massive protest on June 12 turned violent as some protesters clashed with the police, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam suspended the plan indefinitely, but it was deemed too little and too late. The deep-seated anger triggered a series of clashes between protesters and police officers.

November 2019