Mourners gather at Tokyo temple to pay last respects to Shinzo Abe

TOKYO (REUTERS, AFP) – Mourners streamed into a temple in Tokyo to pay their last respects to Japan’s slain former premier Shinzo Abe on Monday (July 11), with hundreds attending a private wake late in the day and a private funeral scheduled for Tuesday (July 12).

Among those who came to the “tsuya” – a ceremony to send off the dead – at Zojo-ji temple were Japan’s current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and US Ambassador Rahm Emanuel

There was also Mr Abe's 60-year-old wife, Akie, who was photographed crying, her eyes shut tight, as she sat in the front seat of the hearse that carried her husband's body to the temple.

A line of black sedan cars, including several with diplomatic plates, dropped off mourners, some mopping their brows as they queued beneath the steps leading to the temple in the sultry heat.

A part of the temple - the main centre of worship for the Jodo-shu Chinzei sect Buddhism in the Kanto region of eastern Japan - was also set aside where members of the public coudl light incense sticks, lay flowers and pay their respects.

"I feel so sad that a prime minister who dedicated himself for Japan died this way," said Mr Naoya Okamoto, a 28-year old who works in construction. "He was the prime minister who demonstrated to the world a strong Japan once again."

Inside the temple, a "tsuya", which takes place before a funeral, was performed.

Prayers were recited, and close family and guests made incense offerings.

Ms Yellen was among those who placed incense in Mr Abe's honour.

"There is a profound sense of sorrow at his loss," Ms Yellen told reporters outside the temple.

"Prime Minister Abe was a visionary leader, and he strengthened Japan. I know that his legacy will live on and result in a more prosperous Japan," she added

A funeral for Mr Abe, who resigned in 2020 and was Japan's longest-serving premier, is scheduled for Tuesday (July 12) for Mr Abe's political colleagues.

Mr Abe's shooting shocked a nation where political violence and gun crime is rare.

The suspected killer, identified by police as 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, believed Mr Abe had promoted a religious group to which his mother made a "huge donation".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unscheduled trip to Tokyo earlier in the day to offer condolences on behalf of President Joe Biden.

Washington's top diplomat hailed former prime minister Shinzo Abe as a "man of vision".

"I shared with our Japanese colleagues the sense of loss, the sense of shock that we all feel - connected people feel - at this horrific tragedy," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"But mostly, I came at the president's behest because more than allies, we're friends, and when a friend is hurting, other friends show up," he said.

Mr Abe "did more than anyone to elevate the relationship between the United States and Japan to new heights", said Mr Blinken.

"We will do everything we can to help our friends carry the burden of this loss," he said.

He called Mr Abe "a man of vision with the ability to realise that vision".

Mr Blinken handed Mr Kishida letters from Mr Biden for Mr Abe's family.