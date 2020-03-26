Mainland China reports rise in new coronavirus cases, all from overseas

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Mainland China reported an increase in new confirmed coronavirus cases, all of which involved travellers arriving from abroad, the National Health Commission said on Thursday (March 26).

The commission said in a statement that a total of 67 new cases were reported as of end-Wednesday, up from 47 a day earlier, putting the total accumulated number of confirmed coronavirus cases to date at 81,285.

The commission also reported a total of 3,287 deaths at the end of Wednesday, up 6 from the previous day.