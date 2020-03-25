Mainland China reports drop in new coronavirus cases, all 47 cases are imported

Workers wearing protective face masks and suits work at the New China International Exhibition Centre, which was converted into a transfer centre for international inbound passengers, in Beijing on March 23, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
13 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Mainland China reported a drop in new confirmed coronavirus cases, all of which involved travellers arriving from abroad, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday (March 25).

The number of new cases fell to 47 on Tuesday from 78 a day earlier, according to the health authority.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 81,218.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 3,163 as of the end of Tuesday, up by four from the previous day.

 

