Mainland China's new coronavirus infections up by two-fold to 78 cases

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Mainland China saw a doubling in new coronavirus cases, driven by a jump in infected travellers arriving from abroad, while more locally transmitted cases crept into its daily tally, including one in the central city of Wuhan.

China had 78 new cases on Monday (March 23), the National Health Commission said, a two-fold increase from a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 74 were imported infections, up from 39 a day earlier.

Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and epicentre of the outbreak in China, reported one new case, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday, following five days of no new infections.

Three other local infections were reported elsewhere in the country.